ALLEGANY - Thomas W. "Tink" Tierson passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) after a short illness.
Born Nov. 20, 1932, in Williamson, he was the son of Adrian and Hazel Buckles Tierson. On July 1, 1955, in Limestone, he married JoAnn Hanchett, who predeceased him April 13, 2011.
Mr. Tierson attended Olean High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, where he served with Company B 86th Infantry Regiment, 10th Infantry Division, until 1954. It was during this time that he was awarded a purple heart for his time in the Korean War.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1958, and served during the Vietnam War, until 1972. He was deployed in the first group of the Strategic Air Command. He retired from the U.S. military in 1972.
Mr. Tierson was employed by BOCES, as an automotive instructor, until his retirement in 1995.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching television and taking trips to the casino.
Surviving are four sons, Russell (April Fuller) Tierson of Cuba, Ricky (Debbie) Tierson of Hinsdale, Rodney (Melissa) Tierson of Portville and Randy (Amy)Tierson of Derby, Kan.; eight grandchildren, Gwen, Aaron, Rachelle, Melissa, Amber, Stephanie, Brandon and Amanda; eigh great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Adrian "Dick" Tierson and Robert Tierson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Casey, Halwig and Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, and from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at which time funeral services will begin. Rev. Terry Jenks, pastor of the Maplehurst Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.
