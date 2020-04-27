|
|
HUME - Tim Alan Ackerman, of 7217 County Road 3, died Friday (April 24, 2020) in his parent's home.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1967, in Cuba, the son of Clayton and Diana Payne Ackerman.
Tim loved farming, his farm animals and using his farm tractors and equipment. Most of all he loved his granddaughters and playing games, skating and sledding with them.
Surviving in addition to his parents, is a son, Bruce (Alicia) Beaudette of Machias; three granddaughters, Savannah, Janessa and Aliyah; three sisters, Sally (John) Gould of Fillmore, Lisa (Fred) Crane of Bliss and Tracy Crane of Buffalo; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Norman and Irma Ackerman; his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Brines Payne; and a nephew, Robert Kent.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Pastor Sam Wolcott will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to Fillmore Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 27, 2020