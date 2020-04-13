Home

Timm C. Terrette

Timm C. Terrette Obituary
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Timm C. Terrette, 55, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly in his home, on Sunday (April 12, 2020) after an extended illness.

Born on Wednesday, September 16, 1964, in Nurenberg, Germany, he was a son of James F. "Jim" and Carole E. Sutton Terrette.

Timm was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School, Class of 1982, in Shinglehouse. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

Upon completion of college, Timm accepted a position as a civil engineer, with the New Jersey Department of Transportation, where he worked for 25 years, retiring in 2011.

Timm was a member of the University of Pittsburgh Alumni Association. He loved all sports. He enjoyed gardening and caring for his fruit trees. He loved his many cats over the years, who all shared the name "Sam."

Surviving are his spouse, Susan M. Pratt Terrette of Bangor; his mother, Carole E. Terrette of Shinglehouse; a son, Ian Terrette of Bangor; a daughter, Paige Terrette of Bangor; a brother, Gair C. (Pamela) Terrette of Port Allegany; a special companion and friend, Leslie Phearsdorf of Shinglehouse; a niece; a nephew; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Timm was predeceased by his father, who passed away on Dec. 9, 2017.

Private burial services will be held on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or to a .

Timm's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Timm, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
