HINSDALE - Timothy A. Breton, of Main Street, died Sunday (May 24, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, after a battle with cancer.
Born July 26, 1959, in Olean, he was the son of Robert and Frances Remington Breton. On Jan. 14, 1978, in Franklinville, he married Virginia Good, who survives.
Tim attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville and was employed at Prestolite Inc. in Arcade for the past 16 years.
He enjoyed woodcrafts, camping, yard work and golfing with family.
Surviving, besides his wife of Hinsdale, are three sons, Thomas (Shana) Breton of Cuba, Scott (Kelly) Breton of Freedom and Jermery (Katilin) Breton of Pataskua, Ohio; five grandchildren, Dawson, Madison, Kimberly and Landon Breton, and Madison Rogers; three sisters, Sherry Mumford and Lynda (Junior) Oden, both of Alabama, and Melanee Breton of Ohio; a brother, Robert (Sally) Breton of Franklinville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept., 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2020.