Timothy A. Breton
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINSDALE - Timothy A. Breton, of Main Street, died Sunday (May 24, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, after a battle with cancer.

Born July 26, 1959, in Olean, he was the son of Robert and Frances Remington Breton. On Jan. 14, 1978, in Franklinville, he married Virginia Good, who survives.

Tim attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville and was employed at Prestolite Inc. in Arcade for the past 16 years.

He enjoyed woodcrafts, camping, yard work and golfing with family.

Surviving, besides his wife of Hinsdale, are three sons, Thomas (Shana) Breton of Cuba, Scott (Kelly) Breton of Freedom and Jermery (Katilin) Breton of Pataskua, Ohio; five grandchildren, Dawson, Madison, Kimberly and Landon Breton, and Madison Rogers; three sisters, Sherry Mumford and Lynda (Junior) Oden, both of Alabama, and Melanee Breton of Ohio; a brother, Robert (Sally) Breton of Franklinville; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept., 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.

Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved