PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Timothy A. Fitzpatrick, 65, formerly of Lillibridge Creek Road, passed away Friday (April 12, 2019) in Lakeview Senior Care and Living Center, Smethport.
Born April 1, 1954, in Riverside, N.J., he was a son of James J. and Bessie H. Mohr Fitzpatrick.
Tim was a longtime resident of the area, coming from Delano, N.J.
He was a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, and was active in the St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, both in Port Allegany.
Tim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football fan. He also enjoyed watching golf.
Surviving are a sister, Betty (Harvey) Miller of Port Allegany; a brother, James J. (Susie) Fitzpatrick of Shinglehouse; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (April 16, 2019) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A scriptural wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, with Rev. James Campbell, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to a .
switzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2019