CUBA -Timothy A. Ramsey, 60, of 9231 Health Camp Road, Cuba, passed last week.
Born on July 11, 1960, in Cuba, he was a son of Frederick and Julia Calhoun Ramsey. He had been married to the former Barbara Ludden.
Tim was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1978. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1978-82. After serving in the military, he graduated from the police academy.
He had been employed as a police officer, by the Cuba Police Department, prior to becoming a corrections officer, with the NYS Department of Corrections.
He began his career in New York City, transferred to Attica and later Collins Correctional Facility, from which he retired. After retirement, he drove bus for Carrier Coach/Corvis Bus Service, out of Olean.
Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved being outdoors.
He was a member of the Shawn M. Clemens Memorial AMVETS Post 1 of Cuba; Cuba American Legion Post 655; the Cuba-Friendship Masonic Lodge No. 306 F&AM; Ismailia Shriner's.
Surviving are his children Ryan (Ashley) Grant of Alger, Wash., Monica (Brad) Schrock of Dunnellon, Fla. and Melissa (Ted) Pugh of Sherman; his stepdaughter, Cristy (Mary) Botens of Newtown, Pa.; his father, Frederick Ramsey of Cuba; his mother, Julia "Judy" Ramsey of Hinsdale; his grandchildren, Brady, Bryce, Aryeana, Camdyn and Raelynn; an uncle; and several cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Ramsey; and a sister, Tammy Ramsey.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba. The Rev. Lynn Sullivan will officiate.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
