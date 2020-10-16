SCHERTZ, Texas - Timothy C. Gore, 74, of Schertz, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death and will be dearly missed.
Born April 17, 1946, in Olean, Tim was the son of Albert R. and Wanda L. Ervay Gore. On Dec. 3, 1966, he married Merlyn K. Bushnell, at St. Mary of the Angel's Church, in Olean.
Tim was a 1964 graduate of Olean High School, and was employed at the former Sears Roebuck Store, prior to entering the U.S. Army, in February of 1967.
He served three years, including a year in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged, whereupon he attended the police academy in Jamestown, N.Y.
He served on the Olean Police Force for 26 years, and during this time re-entered military service in the U.S. Air Force National Guard, serving at the Niagara Falls Air Base, for 17 years.
Upon retirement from the Olean Police Department, he became a part-time investigator for the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
Before moving to Schertz, Tim was a member of the Basilica of St Mary's, in Olean, where he served on the parish council, and was a eucharistic minister and member of the Stephen's ministry for several years.
In Texas. his devotion to his faith continued, as a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, in Selma. He served in many capacities including eucharistic minister and director of The Faithful Friends, the church's senior social ministry. He also was a vincentian, having completed a course of study, in this mission of integrity and service to the poor.
On July 4, 2020, he received a Quilt of Valor from the Quilt of Valor Foundation, in recognition of his military service.
Tim was a loving husband to his wife, "Moy," who survives; and a devoted father to his two sons, Benjamin T. (Jill) Gore of San Antonio and Richard A. (Bridget) Gore of Cortland, N.Y.; two grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (John) Jordan of Venice, Fla.; three brothers, Rodney (Phyllis) Gore of Hudson, Fla., Daniel (Pam) Gore of Allegany, N.Y. and Jack Gore of Kane, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Doug Bushnell, and a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Sader, both of Olean; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass, with military ministry honors, was held today (Oct. 16, 2020) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Selma. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, at a later date.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, PO Box 96105, Washington, DC 20090-6105; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 16075 N. Evans Road, Selma, TX 78154; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.