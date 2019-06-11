Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Timothy J. Grace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEMUS POINT - Dr. Timothy J. Grace, OD, 64, of Bemus Point, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday (June 4, 2019) while vacationing in Moshi, Tanzania, Africa.



Dr. Grace was born on Oct. 4, 1954, in Olean, the son of the late Frederick and Mary Jean Goodemote Grace.



Dr. Grace was raised and educated in Allegany, and graduated from Allegany High School, in 1972. He earned his bachelor degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and attended Pennsylvania College of Optometry, where he obtained his doctorate of optometry.



Upon graduating optometry school, he was commissioned as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps. Dr. Grace was stationed at Ft. Sill, Okla., and ran the optometry clinic at Reynolds Army Hospital. Dr. Grace separated from the service, in 1984, and returned to Western New York.



Dr. Grace was a member of St. Mary of Lourdes Parish; an active member of Jamestown A.M. Rotary; former member of the Community Foundation; and the United Way, where he served as a board member, and served as co-chair, for the 2011 campaign.



He worked at Council Optometric Center, in Olean, and then transferred to their Jamestown office. In 2007, he acquired the Jamestown branch of Union Optical, and changed the name to Chautauqua Eyecare.



Dr. Grace was a devoted husband and father, and his family meant more to him than anything else. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved all music, and shared his love for music with his family and friends, by making them CD's. He was adventurous, and recently fulfilled his longtime dream - to trek Mount Kilimanjaro with his wife.



Dr. Grace is survived by his wife, Kathleen E. "Brady" Grace, whom he married on May 21, 1988; his daughter, Rachael B. Grace of Brooklyn; his son, Alex T. Grace of Buffalo; two brothers, Geoff (Kay) Grace of Hamburg and Fred (Judy) Grace of Allegany; three sisters, Jan (Tom) Mitchell of the Villages, Fla., Michele (Walt) Nye of The Woodlands, Texas and Margaret (Bob) Hines of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at Powers, Present & Sixbey Funeral Home Inc., 316 E. Fifth St., Jamestown.



A memorial mass will be held at noon Thursday (June 13, 2019) at St. Mary of Lourdes Parish, 42 Main St., Bemus Point. Father Dan Riley, OFM, main celebrant, and Father Todd Remick, concelebrant. Following mass, a celebration of Dr. Grace's life will be held, at Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House.



