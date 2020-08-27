1/1
Timothy J. Oyler
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALAMANCA - Timothy J. Oyler, 61, of Salamanca, died suddenly Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.

Born May 6, 1959, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Margaret "Anita" King Oyler. He was married March 12, 1989, in Great Valley, to the former Lora Maas, who survives.

Tim was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1977.

He had worked as a medical transporter for the Seneca Nation of Indians for over 10 years, retiring in 2019. He had also worked for the New York State Division of Youth in Great Valley and Limestone for over 14 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, fishing and walking his dogs. He was an avid Bills and Vikings fan.

Surviving, besides his wife, are a son, Drew Oyler of Salamanca; three stepsons, Jonathan DeBoy of Salamanca, Ryan DeBoy and Aaron DeBoy, both of Cibilo, Texas; a brother, Douglas Oyler of Kill Buck; and a special friend, Mike Fluent of Salamanca.

He was predeceased by a brother, Michael "Slim" Oyler.

There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to EARS, P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved