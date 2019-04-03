Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy L. "Pugger" Bennett. View Sign

FILLMORE - Timothy L. "Pugger" Bennett, of 7755 Higgins Creek Road, died Sunday (March 31, 2019).



He was born Nov. 12, 1964, in Cuba, a son of the late Harold and Mary Buchinger Bennett.



Pugger was loved by everyone he met and was always the life of the party. He was always available for a pugger twirl or a hugger from the pugger.



He was an avid fisherman and hunter but most of all he loved spending time with friends and family.



Surviving are three brothers, Dan (Brenda) Bennett of Alaska, Dave Bennett of Perry and Steven McCarthy of Georgia; a brother-in-law, Tim Parmenter; a nephew, Jerrid (Stacy) Parmenter of Fillmore; a niece, Amber Brown of Fillmore; three great-nephews, Dylon Brown, Damon Potter and Bradley Parmenter; and two great-nieces, Ashley and Becky James.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patricia "Brother Patty" Bennett.



Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Joel Stroud, pastor of the Hume Baptist Church, will officiate. A memorial gathering for friends and family will follow the funeral at 2 p.m. at the Fillmore Fire Hall. Burial will be in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore.



Memorials if desired may be made to Brooks Hose Fire Department, P.O. Box 53, Fillmore, NY 14735.



