|
|
LITTLE GENESEE - Timothy L. "Tim" Finch, of 8887 State Route 417, formerly of Olean, passed away on Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at Erie County Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Tim was born on March 6, 1965, in Olean, and was a son of Jack W. and Jacquelin H. Cummins Finch.
He attended Olean schools. Tim worked a number of different jobs, including working at Dresser Rand, in the 1990's for a period of time, before becoming disabled due to respiratory problems. Later he also helped at King's Greenhouses and Florists.
Tim was a member of the St. Stephen's Club of Olean. He enjoyed rock music and fishing, but he truly loved spending time with his friends, especially his family.
Tim is survived by three children, Amber L. (Mary Jo Ganci) Finch of Olean, Brandi R. (Shawn Metcalf) Finch of Wellsville and Derek T. (Karissa Gilbert) Finch of Ceres; nine grandchildren, Mercedes, Abriana, Natila, Terrell, Jazzlyn, Kayden, Tristin, Briella and Paige; his former companion, Melinda S. Gleason of Allegany; two sisters, Christina L. (Jim) Bloise of Olean and Cuba and Wendi F. Tyler of Richmond, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Timothy Goodwill of Eldred, Pa.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Tyrone Hall, pastor of Lighthouse Ministries, will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 5, 2019