CUBA - Timothy M. Wetzler, of 5285 Miller Hill Road, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, in Buffalo, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Tim was born on May 24, 1956, in Buffalo and was a son of Joseph and Jessie Meyers Wetzler. On May 27, 2000, in Cuba, he married his wife of 20 years, Joyce J. Jankowski, who survives.
Tim was a 1974 graduate of Williamsville North High School.
He began working with his brothers in drywall installation and repair work. Tim went on to own his own business, where he was known as the "Ceiling Man," specializing in sprayed, textured, and swirled ceilings. He was especially gifted and known for his "Knockdown Ceiling."
He was a member of the St. Mary's Church in Swormville, Cuba AMVETS and the NRA.
Tim was an outdoorsmen and loved hunting, fishing and long rides on his Honda motorcycle. He once drove all the way to California.
He saw the beauty in everything and especially loved eagles and hummingbirds. Tim enjoyed the simple pleasures of life - music; going to the races; action movies; seafood; and road trips to Virginia.
Tim was a family man at heart and enjoyed making others laugh. If you met him, you probably had a good story to tell. He made everything fun with his jokes and many stories.
Tim was a father figure to many, especially his nieces and nephews. He was always making new friends and enjoyed getting to know others.
Surviving along with his loving wife; Tim was formerly married to Janet E. Spoth, and they had three children, Melissa A. (Travis) Wiley of Roundhill, Va., Timothy J (Jennifer) Wetzler of East Amherst and Brian C. (Ashley) Wetzler of Akron; and Tim and Joyce had a daughter, Mariah M. (fiance Derrick Hooper) Wetzler of Farmersville; a stepson, Christopher R. Jankowski of Tonawanda; five grandchildren, Adalae "Addie," Coraleigh "Cora," Luke, Ethan and Emily; a brother, David (Betty) Wetzler of Clarence Center; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tim was predeceased by four siblings, Bernice Burgstahler, and Kenny, Jimmy and Jerry Wetzler.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 31, 2020) at at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 50 South St., Cuba. The Rev. Dennis J.J. Mancuso, pastor, will celebrate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to Joyce Wetzler, 5285 Miller Hill Road, Cuba, NY 14727.