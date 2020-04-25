|
FILLMORE - Timothy Miles Worthington Sr., of 10909 Dugway Road, died Thursday (April 23, 2020) in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1944, in Cuba, a son of the late Harold and Carrie Park Worthington.
Tim was a Vietnam veteran serving in U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967. During the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Purple Heart; Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device; National Service Medal; and two Good Conduct medals.
He was a member of the VFW Hendershott Manness Post 374 in Arcade, the Belfast American Legion and the NRA.
He enjoyed spending time with friends and family; hunting; reading; watching western movies; camping; reading and researching history, especially about the Civil War; and being an all-around patriot. Tim was a master woodworker, carpenter and a very talented artist.
Surviving are his children, Timothy (Debbie Lampson) Worthington Jr. of Pike, William (Reenie) Worthington of Fillmore and Wendy (Matt) James of Fillmore; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Doug (Liz) Worthington of Rushford, Dennis (Janet) Worthington of Virginia, Tom (Kathy) Worthington of Rushford, Robert (Nancy) Worthington of Arcade, Roselie (Dwight) Hayes of Virgina, Jeanette Worthington of North Carolina and Janice (Dave) Schuster of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Rose Worthington of Rushford; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his significant other, Gail Hale; and a brother, Richard "Dick" Worthington.
As per Tim's request there will be no services.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to the Fillmore Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735; the Belfast American Legion, 19 Main St., Belfast, NY 14711; the VFW Hendershott Manness Post 374 of Arcade, 550 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009; or the Wide Awake Club Library, PO Box 199, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 25, 2020