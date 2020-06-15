OTTO - Timothy P. Bates , 73, of Otto, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at his home.
He was born April 2, 1947, in Buffalo, the son of the late Anthony and Wanda Smith Bates.
Mr. Bates worked for NYS Developmentally Disabled Service Office for 30 years, until his retirement. He was also an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by a daughter, Tina Thomas of Otto; two sons, Rodney (Julie Johnson) Bates of Cattaraugus and Dylan Bates of Salamanca; five grandchildren, Jena (Luke) Dodge, Tyler (Shannon) Sanders, Derrek Bates, Dakota Bates and Zachery (Fiona) Bates; five great-grandchildren, Emma and Caleb Dodge, Braiden and Gracelyn Sanders, and Fiona Bates; siblings, Stella (Dave) Coleman of Summerville, S.C., Larry (Nancy) Bates of Massillon, Ohio, Dorothy (Thomas) Palmer of Massillon, Suzanne Smith of Randolph, Jonathon (Marge) Bates of Brant and David (Linda) Bates of Randolph; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Thomas, Nathaniel and Paul Bates; and a sister, Audrey Hopkins.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.