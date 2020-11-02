CUBA - Tina E. Foster, 73, of 9079 Stout Road, Cuba, passed away Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) in South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, after a brief illness.



Born on March 13, 1945, she was a daughter of Nate and Laura Baham Burdick Sr., who had a farm in downtown Cuba.



After the family farm caught fire, they relocated to Brockway, Pa. A family friend by the name of Art Sikes, who was also from Cuba, helped with the move. It was at that time that Art noticed a small stove that kept the family warm. Art stated that he would take Tina home and keep her warm.



Later in life, this was very apparent to all that sat around the family table, and it brought much laughter and joy to the couple.



In the early 60's, Tina's daughter Carol Ann Burdick was born. Unfortunately, Carol Ann's life was cut short in an automobile accident. In the late 60's, Tina married Tom Cassidy, and had two children.



Tom and Tina had identical cars, but Tina's was faster.



In the 1970's, Tina married Merton Foster. When Merton could no longer drive, they moved in with his parents to help take care of them, while Tina was working in Cuba. Merton passed away in 1991.



One night Tina's car broke down in the middle of winter, with her children in the car, and Art came to the rescue and repaired the tire. It was at this time that Art and Tina repaired their relationship from years ago.



Tina was employed at Cuba Memorial Hospital for many years. Throughout her employment, she always continued her schooling, so that she was up-to-date on the most current health topics. She always hated to leave her employment at the hospital.



She was an active member of the Cuba VFW Post 2721 Ladies Auxiliary. Many hunters and friends sat around Tina and Art's table over the years.



Two lifelong friends remain, Pat, her longtime high school friend and Yogi, the family table's last hunter. Tina's life was a lot of fun, but also had its share of grief. She won't be missed, she will be remembered.



She is survived by two sons, Robert P. Cassidy of Belmont and Gary F. Cassidy of Belfast; a sister, Peggy Brownell of Florida; a brother, Nate Burdick Jr. of Campbellsburg, Ind.; Franny Adams of Pennsylvania.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Ann; and husbands Tom, Merton and Art.



The family wishes to thank Paul, her Meals on Wheels driver, and the courteous staff at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, for care she received.



At Tina's request there will be no visitation or funeral services. She will be laid to rest next to her daughter in Riverside Cemetery, Belfast.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.

