Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WELLSVILLE - Tina J. Fanton, age 46, of the River Road, passed away Monday (March 19, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.



She was born May 24, 1972, in Olean, to Gene and Debra Kline Tarr. On July 12, 2014, in Wellsville, she married Raymond "Ray" Fanton, who survives.



Tina graduated from Bolivar Central High School in 1991. That same year she joined the Bolivar Central School's kitchen staff and had worked there for almost 28 years. She was a very dedicated staff member and enjoyed interacting with the students she served.



Tina enjoyed dancing, fishing, going to the camp, watching stock car races and NASCAR, the New York Yankees and watching wrestling and soap operas on TV. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and she will be remembered for her love of her entire family.



Tina is survived by her husband, Ray; her mother and father, Gene and Debra Tarr; her mother-in-law, Sharon Wardner; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barb and Jim Fanton; her daughter, Courtney Barnes; two stepdaughters, Emily Little and Renee' Fanton; a stepson, Andrew Fanton; a grandchild on the way; a brother, Jason Tarr; two sisters, Buffy (Leon) Gardner Jr. and Kelly Snyder; several sisters- and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends are invited to call from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday (March 23, 2019) at the Cross Town Alliance Church on Highland Avenue in Wellsville. Her funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. following the calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Tina's name to the .



To leave online condolences please visit WELLSVILLE - Tina J. Fanton, age 46, of the River Road, passed away Monday (March 19, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.She was born May 24, 1972, in Olean, to Gene and Debra Kline Tarr. On July 12, 2014, in Wellsville, she married Raymond "Ray" Fanton, who survives.Tina graduated from Bolivar Central High School in 1991. That same year she joined the Bolivar Central School's kitchen staff and had worked there for almost 28 years. She was a very dedicated staff member and enjoyed interacting with the students she served.Tina enjoyed dancing, fishing, going to the camp, watching stock car races and NASCAR, the New York Yankees and watching wrestling and soap operas on TV. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and she will be remembered for her love of her entire family.Tina is survived by her husband, Ray; her mother and father, Gene and Debra Tarr; her mother-in-law, Sharon Wardner; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barb and Jim Fanton; her daughter, Courtney Barnes; two stepdaughters, Emily Little and Renee' Fanton; a stepson, Andrew Fanton; a grandchild on the way; a brother, Jason Tarr; two sisters, Buffy (Leon) Gardner Jr. and Kelly Snyder; several sisters- and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Friends are invited to call from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday (March 23, 2019) at the Cross Town Alliance Church on Highland Avenue in Wellsville. Her funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. following the calling hours.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Tina's name to the .To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

34 W State St

Wellsville , NY 14895

(585) 593-3430 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close