WELLSVILLE - Todd J. Carlson, of 4192 Bolivar Road B, formerly of Olean, passed away on Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following an illness.
Friends will be received, at a time to be announced with the full obituary, on Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
A full obituary will be published in a future edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
