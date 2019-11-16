Home

Todd J. Carlson Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Todd J. Carlson, of 4192 Bolivar Road B, formerly of Olean, passed away on Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following an illness.

Friends will be received, at a time to be announced with the full obituary, on Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

A full obituary will be published in a future edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
