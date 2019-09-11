Home

Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Tosha L. (Babb) Anastasia


1979 - 2019
Tosha L. (Babb) Anastasia Obituary
BRADFORD, Pa. - Tosha L. Babb Anastasia, 40, of Bradford, left this world for a better place Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019).

Born July 22, 1979, in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of Wayne A. Babb Sr. and Renae J. Storms Foster. On Feb. 21, 2003, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Anthony J. Anastasia III, who survives.

Tosha was loved by all who knew her. She never met a stranger or animal that she couldn't or wouldn't comfort.

In addition to husband, she is survived by her parents; and two beautiful daughters, Giavanna Rose and Sofia Jenae Anastasia, whom she adored. She is also survived by her stepfather, Robert J. Foster Sr. of Bradford; her stepmother, Diane M. Babb of Olean; two brothers, Wayne A. Babb of Olean and Jehrod A. Babb of Bradford; two stepbrothers, Robert Foster and Richard Foster; her father and mother-in-law, Anthony J. (Donna) Anastasia of Allegany; many aunts, uncles and cousins; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Amanda Tomljenovich, whom she cherished and considered the sister she never had.

Tosha was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Joanne. M. Turner; and maternal grandfather, Walter L. Storms Jr.; her paternal grandmother, Clara M. Babb; and paternal grandfather, Clifford B. Babb Jr.

A celebration of Tosha's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
