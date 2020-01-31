|
CUBA - Trenna N. Robinson, of 406 Kinney Hollow Road, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Trenna was born on Nov. 1, 1951, in Olean, and was the daughter of D.L. and Evelyn L. Searl Napier. On Nov. 1, 1980, at the Rawson Community Church, she married her husband of 39 years, William R. Robinson, who survives.
Trenna was a 1969 graduate of Rushford Central School.
She formerly worked for Allegany Home Care from 1979 to 1982. Trenna enjoyed cooking, which she was very good at, gardening, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed running her house; being around her home; and working around her home.
Trenna spent a lot of time and a couple of summers at Lily Dale, where she attended the Church of the Living Spirit and the Society of Dowsers.
Along with her loving husband, Trenna is survived by two brothers, Richard Napier of Cuba and David (Marylee) Napier of Seabring, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Trenna was predeceased by her parents.
At Trenna's request, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.
Online condolences may be made at letroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the HomeCare & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 31, 2020