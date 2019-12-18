|
|
MACHIAS - Tressa Dischinger Simmons, surrounded by family, passed peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, after a long, full and challenging life and has gone home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ and family. She was residing at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 9822 Route 16, Machias.
Born Jan. 3, 1925, in Pittsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of Frank and Helen Trautwein Dischinger, who predeceased her.
Mrs. Simmons spent her early years in Pittsburgh, working as a self-taught seamstress and department store clerk. She and her family relocated to Philadelphia, Pa., in the late 1930s and she continued her career in retail working at various department stores in the city.
On the Aug. 13, 1947, Tressa Dischinger wed William J. Simmons in Philadelphia; after which they relocated to Olean.
During her lifetime Tressa raised five children and helped with many grandchildren. She had a quick mind and was very knowledgeable in the financial markets.
After their retirements, Tressa with her husband William traveled extensively around the U.S. and were able to visit every state in our nation multiple times. Additionally, she traveled to Europe, Ireland, the Bahamas and Mexico, coming back and sharing many stories about her adventures in life and enjoyment she gained from this. Continuing in the roaming way, she resided for many winters in Florida. During all these travels, one item on her list was to always find a Christian community for worship to her Lord Jesus Christ.
Tressa is survived by Thomas J. (Elizabeth) Simmons of Rochester, Kathleen Gee of Truth or Consequences, N.M., Maureen Boza of Arcade and Scott M. (Maureen) Simmons of Phoenix, Md. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christopher Vesneski, Melissa (Matthew) Krausnick, Kevin Simmons, Amanda Taylor, Curtis Boza, Jenna (Jake) Herr, Cutter Boza, Sean Simmons, Matthew Simmons and Colin Simmons; and great-grandchildren, Matti Gee, Alisia Gee, David Krausnick and Jason Krausnick.
Tressa is predeceased by her husband, William in 2009; her daughter, Colleen M. Simmons on Dec. 27, 1979; her sister, Anne Dischinger Cochran; and brothers, Frank and Paul Dischinger.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, to celebrate the life of Tressa. This will be held at Journey Christian Church, 3955 Mt. Read Blvd., Rochester NY 14612.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 18, 2019