|
|
HINSDALE - Tressea E. McMillen, of 1460 Flanigan Hill Road, passed away Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her family.
Tressea was born Aug. 30, 1926, in Hinsdale, and was a daughter of George and Jessie Flanigan Bell. On July 6, 1945, in Maplehurst, she married her husband of 49 years, Marion C. McMillen, who predeceased her May 9, 1995.
Tressea was a 1944 graduate of Hinsdale High School. She worked for a number of places, including Icky's Cookies for a number of years before raising her family.
Tressea was formerly a member of the Maplehurst Baptist Church.
Tressea enjoyed knitting, crafts, hunting, fishing and crocheting, but she truly loved taking care of her family.
Tressea is survived by a son, James L. (Alice) McMillen of Olean; a daughter-in-law, Patricia McMillen of Olean; four grandchildren, Marion McMillen, George (Heidi) McMillen, Kevin (Kristi) Carmona and Dorene Carmona; and great-grandchildren, Calvin, Evelyn, Mordicai, Vivian, Liam, Turner, John, William, Gabriella, Tressea, Allissa and Zackary.
Along with her loving husband, Tressea was predeceased by a son, George A. McMillen Sr. on Aug. 30, 2013; and two brothers, Hank and James Bell.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Terry Jenks, pastor of the Maplehurst Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 8, 2019