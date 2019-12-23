|
SALAMANCA - Twilla Knuth Lefford, 79, of Fair Oak Street, Salamanca, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019).
Wife of the late Dean F. Lefford, she is survived by sons, Brett and Bradley.
The family will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.
The full obituary will be in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
To leave a condolence for the family visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 23, 2019