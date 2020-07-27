HINSDALE - Tyler Joseph Keech, 21, of 4551 Gile Hollow Road, Hinsdale, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (July 23, 2020) at home.



Born on Sept. 15, 1998, in San Diego, Calif., he was a son of Bradley Keech and Victoria Herbert.



Tyler was a graduate of Hinsdale Central School, Class of 2018.



His interests included building and construction, auto mechanics, playing cards and bowling. Tyler also enjoyed demolition derby's, working on cars with his brothers and playing online games with his siblings and friends. He was always the first to tell his family that he loved them.



He is survived by his father, Bradley Keech of Hinsdale; his mother and stepfather, Victoria and William Johnson Jr. of Olean; his siblings, Bradley M. Keech of Olean, Nathaniel Johnson of Rushford, Trisha Johnson of Hume, Brant Johnson of Cattaraugus, Colin Keech of West Clarksville and Dustin Keech of Lyndon; paternal grandmother, Patricia Dennis of Wellsville; maternal grandmother, Nancy Jackson of Olean; maternal grandfather, David Dick of Hinsdale; a nephew, Robert Christopher Lee Miller of Hume; several aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was predeceased by his paternal grandfathers, Robert Keech and Joseph Herbert.



Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (July 31, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time private funeral services will be held. The Rev. Jay Gilbert, will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic face masks, social distancing, and occupancy regulations will be maintained.

