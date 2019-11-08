|
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. - Valerie Laurel Shepard Fitzmaurice, 85, of Goose Creek, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 06, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 29, 1934, in Olean, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mildred Shepard. She married her late husband of 49 years, George, in St. Bonaventure Church, on July 17, 1954, in Olean.
She attended and graduated from Portville Central High School, in Portville, N.Y., in 1952. She enjoyed playing sports during, and after high school, and was homecoming queen. After graduation, she took business classes at Westbrook Academy in Olean.
She and George enjoyed traveling together around the United States and Canada. They moved from Olean to Myrtle Beach, a few years after their wedding. Several years later, they moved with their three sons to Goose Creek, near Charleston.
She was employed at Trident Technical College in 1970, and retired in 1996, from the Admissions Office, as an administrative assistant.
She also was active at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Goose Creek. She and her husband were original members, and she was active in the church choir, for over 30 years.
Valerie is survived by her three sons, who will miss her kind, caring and patient nature, Michael J. Fitzmaurice of Clemson, Kevin P. (Sue) Fitzmaurice of Savannah, Ga. and Thomas J. Fitzmaurice of Goose Creek; granddaughter, Christy Fitzmaurice of Atlanta, Ga.; a brother, Douglas (Annie) Shepard of Bellingham, Wash.; and nieces and nephew, Mark, Joy and Lori.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mildred Shepard; and her husband, George M. Fitzmaurice Jr., in 2003.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at mcalister-smith.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 8, 2019