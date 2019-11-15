|
PORTVILLE - Velma J. Bray Teuscher Tanner, of 1380 Lillibridge Road, passed away Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019).
Velma was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Arcade, and was the daughter of the late Leigh and Mabel Eddy Bray. On May 27, 1949, in Arcade, she married Clifford (Kip) Teuscher, who predeceased her Aug. 10, 1977. On Jan. 15, 1987, in Arcade, she married Merritt "Bum" Tanner, who predeceased her on Aug. 6, 2003.
Velma graduated from Arcade Central School, in 1945, and worked for LR Brass Grocery Store, in Arcade. After attending Westbrook Business Academy, she worked in a clerical position, for the former Luther Manufacturing Company, in Olean. She then married, in 1949, and raised her family.
Following the death of her first husband, she returned to school to update her clerical skills, and obtained employment at the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services, where she worked for 27 years, retiring in 2009, at the age of 82.
Following retirement, she volunteered performing office work, at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, from 2009 to 2018; the Genesis House, in Olean, from 2011 to 2018; and Home Care & Hospice, in Olean, from 2011 to 2018. She also volunteered at the Pfeiffer Nature Center office, in Portville. She enjoyed office work, and appreciated the opportunity to be able to continue, to contribute to the community following her formal retirement.
In her younger years, Velma enjoyed square dancing and bowling. Later in life, she enjoyed trips to the New England states, and being outside. She also enjoyed word find puzzles; scratch-off lottery tickets; mowing her lawn; bird watching, especially hummingbirds; her four-legged companions, Lucky and Otto; and was known to make some the best cookies in the area. She attended River's Edge United Methodist Church, in Portville, and was a member of the Portville Senior Citizens.
Surviving are three children, Susan Austin of Portville, Steven (Donna) Teuscher and Leana Kim Teuscher (Timothy Blazejewski) of Olean; a step-daughter, Judith (Kenneth) Amsler of West Palm Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Bradley (Linda) Austin of Albany, Cassandra (Kevin) Cornell of North Carolina, Mark Austin of New York City and William (Paula) Teuscher of Cuba; her step-grandchildren, James (Mary) Amsler of Lake Worth Beach Gardens, Fla. and Susan Amsler-Akacem of Bristol, R.I.; great-grandchildren, Emma Cornell, Theron Teuscher, Leah Harris and Elizabeth Teuscher; two-step-great-grandchildren, Maegan Amsler and Yasmine Akacem; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Unabelle Vickers; three brothers, Leland Bray, Merritt Bray and Rolland Bray; a grandson, Jonathan Teuscher; and step-daughter, Susan Tanner.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville. Funeral services will follow, at 5 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship Fund, c/o Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or to the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 15, 2019