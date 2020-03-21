Home

Vera Martha Lockhart

Vera Martha Lockhart Obituary
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA - Vera Martha Lockhart, 79, formerly of Franklinville, N.Y., passed away March 15, 2020, at the Denali Center in Fairbanks.

Vera was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Fort Yukon, the daughter of the late John and Ida Jonas. Vera married her late husband, Douglas C. Lockhart, on March 17, 1959.

Vera spent her life as a homemaker, and had been a member of Saint Mary's Church, in Salamanca, N.Y.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Bacelli of Frewsburg, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Jessica Bacelli of Salamanca; her grandson, Mitchell (Meggan) Bacelli of Salamanca; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Tarr, Shawn Bacelli and Maelonnee Bacelli, all of Salamanca; her sisters, Annie (Nick) Virgillio of Mt. Ephraim, N.J., Marilyn Alexander, Mary Fields, Freda Joseph, Ida Williams and Kenny Jonas, all in Alaska; and several nieces and nephews.

Vera was preceded in death by her sister, Addie Mae Jonas, and brother, Stanley Jonas.

Vera will be buried in Fort Yukon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home, Fairbanks.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
