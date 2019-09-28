|
|
BRADENTON, Fla. - Verdon LeRoy "Roy" Shelton II, 82, of 56th St. W., died Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) in his home, of complications from myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia.
Born April 16, 1937, in Buffalo N.Y., he was the son of Verdon LeRoy and Gertrude Elizabeth Gibbins Shelton.
Roy graduated from Kenmore (N.Y.) High School in 1954, and attended college at Buffalo State College; Ithaca College; and St. Bonaventure University. He joined the U.S. Naval Reserve and was discharged in 1962. Before retiring to Bradenton, he lived in Olean, N.Y. from 1958 to 1982 and Wayne, N.J. from 1982 to 2000.
Roy was employed as a manager/coordinator for tour and travel planning at Blue Bird Coach Lines in Olean; Community Coach (Coach USA) in Paterson, N.J., and Scholastic Tours. The tour and travel industry provided Roy with many exciting opportunities, a highlight of which was his work with the 1980 Winter Olympics, in Lake Placid, N.Y.
He was very active in youth athletics, serving as an Olean Little League coach and official from 1958 to 1968, and as an Olean YMCA boys swim team coach and Western New York YMCA league official from 1968 to 1973. Roy was very active with softball, and in 1968, helped form the Tavern Softball League in Olean, receiving the Mike Abdo Memorial Award for his efforts.
In Olean, he was an active player from 1958 to 1982. In Wayne, Roy helped form a 40-and-over softball league, where he continued as an active player in the over-40; over-50; over-60; and over-65 teams, from 1987 to 2004.
He enjoyed all sports, and actively swam, bowled and golfed. He especially was a fan of the Buffalo Bills and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Roy greatly appreciated all forms of music and theater.
Roy was a member of the American Bus Association from 1970 to 2000, and achieved certification as a master in transportation administration. He also was a member of the National Tour Association from 1972 to 2000, where he was a certified tour professional.
He served on the Wayne Township Recreation Advisory Board from 1996 to 2002, and was a board member of the Meadowcroft Condo Association from 2013 to 2019. Roy enjoyed his memberships with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 491 of Olean; the Loyal Order of Moose 2188 in Anna Maria Island; and was a life member of American Legion 530 of Olean. He was also a registered organ donor.
Roy is survived by his daughters, April (Joseph Luca) Shelton of Olean and Tracy (Joseph) Crisafulli of Allegany, N.Y.; their mother, Harlene Shelton of Olean; a granddaughter, Kelly Jo Crisafulli of Olean; a grandson, Kyle Crisafulli of Allegany; a sister, Gail Berry of Rome; a brother, Walter (Nafisa) Shelton of Monroe, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Roy also leaves behind his many friends that he has acquired over the years, and who were so very important to him.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brother-in-law, William C. Berry, USAF Ret.
The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) followed by a brief celebration of life, at the Casey, Halwig, Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Acacia Park & Resthaven Cemetery, North Tonawanda, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or the Rehabilitation Foundation, 1439 Buffalo St., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 28, 2019