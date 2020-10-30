RUSHFORD - Verna E. Smith, of 9012 Buffalo St., died Tuesday (Oct. 28, 2020) in Olean General Hospital.
She was born Aug. 26, 1930, in North Dakota, a daughter of the late Laverne and Mary Burley Palmateer. On July 18, 1953, in Pennsylvania, she married Arthur Smith, who survives.
Verna was an extremely active member of the Rushford United Methodist Church, church treasurer and took part in the church's thrift store. She was a former employee of the Rushford Post Office.
She loved dancing, bowling, snowmobiling and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Dale Smith of Rushford, Gary (Debra) Smith of Arcade and Lynn (Tracy) Smith of Farmersville; a stepson, Greg (Sue) Bly of Texas; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Sanford Palmateer; and a sister, Juanita Palmeteer.
A private funeral service will be held Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. Craig Buelow, pastor of the Rushford United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Rushford Cemetery, Rushford. The funeral service will be streamed.
Memorials if desired may be made to Rushford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 35, Rushford, NY 14777; or the Rushford Rescue Squad, 8911 Upper St., Rushford, NY 14777.
