LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Vernon Clayson Jr., 88, of Las Vegas, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away Jan. 24, 2020.
He was born to parents, Vernon Clayson Sr. and Lenora Allen Clayson on March 7, 1931, in Wellsville, N.Y. He married his loving wife, Marilyn Chambers, in 1964, who proceeded him in death in September of 2019, after a long, difficult battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He graduated from Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, N.Y., in 1949, and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Buffalo in 1973, while working full time.
He served as a tail gunner on a B-29 in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. After leaving the Air Force, he began his career in the New York State Police in 1956, until retiring as First Sergeant of Troop A in 1978. After retirement from the New York State Police, he became the chief of police in Parker, Ariz., until 1983.
Vernon was known for his quick wit, his political views, painting, calligraphy and for always being there for his family and friends. He wrote, and assisted in writing, books about his ancestry and for his love of the New York State Police. His last several years were spent with dear friends from his youth and with his colleagues from the Retired Troopers Association. He was always proud of his service to this country and to that organization.
Vernon is survived by his children, Michael and wife Lisa, Sandra and William; as well as a host of his dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His eyes lit up whenever he was around them. He is also survived by a brother, Milford "Mike."
He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Virginia.
A private family ceremony and celebration of his life will be held at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, where he will be interred for eternity with his wife. He requested no services or ceremony, only to be remembered for all that he did.
Donations can be made to the charity of the giver's choice in memorial.
