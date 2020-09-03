PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Mr. Vernon "Barney" Jimerson, 86, of Port Charlotte, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y., died early Tuesday morning (Sept. 1, 2020) at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, following a long illness.
Born Dec. 29, 1933, in Quaker Bridge, N.Y., he was the son of the late Clinton and Cynthia Jimerson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jimerson of Port Charlotte, and was predeceased by the former Carol Slocum in 2012, as well as his first wife, Jeanette Burgess.
He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Wolf Clan.
Mr. Jimerson was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 11th Airborne Division from 1955 to 1957.
He had been employed as a technician specialist with American Can in Fairport, N.Y. for 23 years, and had co-owned and operated Apple Moving in Fairport with his late wife.
Barney was a member of the American Legion Post 113 in Rotunda, and the International Association of Machinists Lodge 1439. He had served on the Board of Directors for the Native American Cultural Center, Canandaigua, N.Y.
He enjoyed stock car racing as a driver, and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was a golden glove boxer who enjoyed hang gliding, bicycling and attending the Powwow.
Surviving besides his wife are four sons, Vernon (Lori) Jimerson of Vancouver, Wash., John (Kathy) Jimerson of Lakewood, N.Y., James Knapp of Wellsville, N.Y. and Bruce Knapp of Elk Park, N.C.; a daughter, June Jimerson, Jamestown, N.Y.; five stepchildren, Christopher Dyer, Ellery Dyer, Susan Dyer, Debbie Dyer and Tracy Wowk; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Yvonne Jimerson; two sons, Edward Jimerson and Gary Jimerson; six sisters, Delores Bowen, Ruth Bova, Colleen Frailey, Rosene Mohawk, Vera Baker and Eleanore Bowen; and two brothers, Wilbur Jimerson and Frederick Jimerson.
Friends may call beginning Saturday afternoon (Sept. 5, 2020) and continuing all day Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020) and Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at the family home of Darlene Bova, 554 South Loop Road, Steamburg, N.Y. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at the family home. Burial will be in Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
.