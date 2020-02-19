|
OLEAN - Vernon R. Marshall, of 303 Irving St., Olean, died Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at the UF Health Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
Born June 5, 1967, in Green Cove Springs, Fla., he was the son of the late Vernon and Betty Jean Jones Marshall. On March 15, 2019, in Olean, he married Teresa Larkin, who survives.
Vernon moved to the Olean area when he was 17 years old. His passion in life was semi-trailer trucks and he loved his job as a truck driver.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Latoyia Asbell, Vernon Marshall Jr., Shanelle Sillion, Deshawn France, Nathan Bilby, Onnalee Kelly and LaVelle Marshall; stepchildren, Laura Matthews, Nicole France, Jason Bilby, Martin Gayton, Marnita Gayton, Karie Keech, George Keech, Shailynn Larkin and Layloni Larkin; one sister, Sherrie Jones; many grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his step-dad, Cecil Jefferson; twin sister, Vonda Marshall; one stepson, Lavelle Matthews; and two stepdaughters, Jennifer Larkin and Shantay Keech.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, and will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020