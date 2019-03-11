Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica "Roni" Pasternak. View Sign

FRANKLINVILLE - Veronica "Roni" Pasternak, of Healy Road, died Saturday (March 9, 2019) suddenly at her home.



Born Jan. 3, 1958, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Howard and Jacqueline Rock Morton. In 2007, in Rushford, she married Mark Pasternak, who survives.



Roni was a 1976 graduate of Belfast Central School where she was salutatorian, and went on to graduate from Houghton College in 2009 with a B.S. degree.



She was currently employed, for the past 31 years, at Dresser-Rand, in Wellsville.



Roni enjoyed all outdoor activities along with her two dogs, Bailey and Manda.



She was a life-member of VFW Post 9487, Franklinville.



Surviving besides her husband of Franklinville and father of Caneadea, are a brother, Brian (Jody) Morton of Belfast; three sisters, Melisa (Greg) Cole of Caneadea and Pam (Harold) Weaver and Stephany (Jeff) Burgess, both of Belfast; two brothers-in-law, Michael Pasternak and Martin (Mary) Pasternak; a sister-in-law, Judith (Edward) Brodka; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her mother, Jacqueline Morton; and a step-daughter, Janice Pasternak.



A private memorial service will be held in Belfast, where a private interment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences can be sent to FRANKLINVILLE - Veronica "Roni" Pasternak, of Healy Road, died Saturday (March 9, 2019) suddenly at her home.Born Jan. 3, 1958, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Howard and Jacqueline Rock Morton. In 2007, in Rushford, she married Mark Pasternak, who survives.Roni was a 1976 graduate of Belfast Central School where she was salutatorian, and went on to graduate from Houghton College in 2009 with a B.S. degree.She was currently employed, for the past 31 years, at Dresser-Rand, in Wellsville.Roni enjoyed all outdoor activities along with her two dogs, Bailey and Manda.She was a life-member of VFW Post 9487, Franklinville.Surviving besides her husband of Franklinville and father of Caneadea, are a brother, Brian (Jody) Morton of Belfast; three sisters, Melisa (Greg) Cole of Caneadea and Pam (Harold) Weaver and Stephany (Jeff) Burgess, both of Belfast; two brothers-in-law, Michael Pasternak and Martin (Mary) Pasternak; a sister-in-law, Judith (Edward) Brodka; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her mother, Jacqueline Morton; and a step-daughter, Janice Pasternak.A private memorial service will be held in Belfast, where a private interment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com. Funeral Home Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home

7 N Main St

Franklinville , NY 14737

(716) 676-3242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close