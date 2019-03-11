FRANKLINVILLE - Veronica "Roni" Pasternak, of Healy Road, died Saturday (March 9, 2019) suddenly at her home.
Born Jan. 3, 1958, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Howard and Jacqueline Rock Morton. In 2007, in Rushford, she married Mark Pasternak, who survives.
Roni was a 1976 graduate of Belfast Central School where she was salutatorian, and went on to graduate from Houghton College in 2009 with a B.S. degree.
She was currently employed, for the past 31 years, at Dresser-Rand, in Wellsville.
Roni enjoyed all outdoor activities along with her two dogs, Bailey and Manda.
She was a life-member of VFW Post 9487, Franklinville.
Surviving besides her husband of Franklinville and father of Caneadea, are a brother, Brian (Jody) Morton of Belfast; three sisters, Melisa (Greg) Cole of Caneadea and Pam (Harold) Weaver and Stephany (Jeff) Burgess, both of Belfast; two brothers-in-law, Michael Pasternak and Martin (Mary) Pasternak; a sister-in-law, Judith (Edward) Brodka; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Jacqueline Morton; and a step-daughter, Janice Pasternak.
A private memorial service will be held in Belfast, where a private interment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2019