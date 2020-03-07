|
DRYDEN - Veva May Whitney, 83, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Cortland Park Rehabilita-tion and Nursing Center.
Born March 27, 1936, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Evans Whitney of Scio. On Sept. 4, 1954, she married Wilbert C. Schultz Jr. of Wellsville, who predeceased her in 2007.
She was an animal lover, and donated much time and money to the SPCA, and brought home many homeless animals, and made them her pets. She loved being outside; country life; and could be found dancing and singing to country music. She also had a thing for Elvis!
She enjoyed doing crafts and going to rummage sales with her sister, Jennie. She also loved cooking, and making people smile, and owned and managed Veva's Diner in Scio.
Veva is survived by her four children, Lawrence A. (Michelle) Schultz of Jasper, Walter C. Schultz of Olean, Timothy J. (Carol) Schultz of Hornell and Mary E. (Reggie) Blomfield-Brown of Dryden; five beautiful granddaughters, Nicole, Shannah, Morgan, Leah and Jessica; three grandsons, Daniel, Benjamin and Jonathon, who was so special to her; her great-grandchildren; a nephew, Jim; and special niece, Rebecca; two wonderful friends, Marge York of Olean and Barb Keith of Dryden, both of whom she loved so dearly.
In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her twin sister, Vivian Fay Whitney at a very young age, and her sister, Jennie J. Whitney Murphy in 2007, and her very good friend, Sheila Keech of Dryden.
At Veva's request, there will be no memorial service, but there will be a celebration of her life from 2 to 6 p.m. March 29, 2020 at the VFW, 2272 Dryden Road, Dryden. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Grimes District Cemetery, in Port Allegany, Pa.
Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, is assisting the family. perkinsfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2020