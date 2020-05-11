OLEAN - Vicenta Bernardo Casem, of Olean, entered into the arms of her loving Savior on Thursday (May 7, 2020) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 19, 1928, in Manila, Philippines, she was the daughter of Vicente and Emilia Santos Bernardo. On Dec. 8, 1951, she married Guillermo C. Casem, who predeceased her Aug. 25, 1989.
Vicenta immigrated to the U.S. to live with her daughter and her family. She embraced the American way of life, and was proud of the day she became a U.S. citizen, in July of 2006.
She was an integral part of, and the more senior member, of the Filipino community in Olean, and was known to all as "Mommy."
She was also a devout Catholic, and member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, in Olean.
Her joy in life came from being a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed sewing.
She leaves behind a daughter, Dr. Maria Veronica (Dr. Orlando) Cruz of Olean; a grandson, Dr. Jose Paolo Orlando C. (Kristin Meghan) Cruz of Buffalo; two great grandbabies, Catalina Coralyn Cruz and Marcella Rey Cruz; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers.
A mass will be celebrated, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, at a future date and will be announced. Burial will be next to her husband, in her homeland, the Philippines.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 201 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 11, 2020.