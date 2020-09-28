1/
Vicki Lynn (Davie) Everetts
OLEAN - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vicki Lynn Davie Everetts of 1666 Haskell Road.

After a brief and sudden illness, Vicki passed away peacefully Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) in Rochester, with her husband and children by her side.

Born July 4, 1956, in Olean, she was the daughter of Robert and Barbara Richards Davie. On June 28, 1974, she married Terry L. Everetts, who survives.

Vicki was a tremendously hard worker and poured herself tirelessly into her career. Her final position had been as a human resources representative for Walker Business & Staffing Services, in Olean, where she enjoyed assisting others find employment.

She deeply cherished her family, and enjoyed opportunities to visit with her children. Vicki also enjoyed swimming, and regularly enjoyed long days in her pool.

She was an animal lover, and leaves behind her 8-year-old Shih Tzu, Chloe, whom some may say is rather spoiled.

Vicki leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years, Terry Lee Everetts; a daughter, Staci Lynn Everetts of Rochester; a son, Scott Robert (Kelly) Everetts of Olean; a grandson, Andrew Gulcynski; a brother, James (Diane) Davie of Olean; three sisters, Cindy (Donald) Amidon of Shinglehouse, Pa., Deborah (Robert) Mooney of Portville and Patricia (Kevin) Putt of Hinsdale, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Barbara Davie of Beverly Hills, Fla.

The family will honor Vicki's request that there be no visitation or public funeral. A private burial service will take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, as that was an organization she regularly supported.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 28, 2020.
