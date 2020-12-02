ELDRED, Pa. - Vicky J. Cochran, 64, of Driscoll Hollow, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
She was born Nov. 7, 1956, in Port Allegany, to Frank and Shirley Bigley Cochran.
She graduated from Otto-Eldred High School in 1974. She was employed at Jaguar Manufacturing in Smethport and GKN Sinter Metals, from which she retired in 2019.
Vicky had been active with the Smethport Ambulance as an EMT in the 1980s, and had participated in the Emporium Relay For Life
committee and had been a team captain.
She enjoyed camping at East Branch, sitting around the campfire and spending time with family and friends. She was a lifetime fan and part owner of the Green Bay Packers.
Her family and friends will always remember her as a generous and caring person.
She is survived by her sister, Karen (Daniel) Smith of Eldred; two brothers, William (Julie) Cochran of Duke Center and Douglas (Paula) Cochran of Coudersport; and nieces and nephews, Matthew (Brandy) Smith of Trout Run, Michael Smith of Eldred, Cody (Nikki) Cochran of Duke Center, Chelsea Thomas of Eldred, Jocelyn (Kurt Perry) Cochran of Jeju, South Korea, Cassandra (Ally Mason) Cochran of Lawton, Okla., Benjamin (Kenzie Riggleman) of Bradford and Sarah Cochran of Coudersport. Also surviving are great–nieces and great-nephews, Kayden and Kameron Smith, Connor and Wyatt Thomas and Evelyn Cochran of Duke Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents in 2017.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at which time a memorial service will be held, with the Rev. Rick Price officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Dialysis of Bradford or to the American Legion Post 887 of Eldred Auxiliary Fund.
