CUBA - Vicky L. Myers, of 9762 N. Shore Road, Cuba, passed away Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Nov. 21, 1951, in Olean, she was the daughter of Oakley and Sharon Dake Colley. On Aug. 1983, she married Donald "Wayne" Myers, who survives.
Vicky was a graduate of Olean High School. She worked for many years at the Brain Injury Association of New York State. In her free time, she truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Johnathan (Jamie) Kranock of Hamburg, Courtney (Luigi) Santonastaso of Rochester, Cameron (Nicole) Myers of Olean and Kelsey (Vincent) Sharp of Edenton, N.C.; her grandchildren, Taylor, Zachary, Zander, Jathan, William, Chase, Stowe, Aspen, Dominik, Beckham, Aurora, Phillip, and Kaitlin Myers; a great-granddaughter, Layla; two brothers, Mike (Sandy) Colley of Connecticut and Oakley "Butch" Colley of Mt. Jewett, Pa., and several step-children.
She was predeceased by her parents; and stepfather, Joe Ames.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) in the funeral home. Rev. Dennis Mancuso, pastor of Our Lady of Angels Roman Catholic Church, will officiate. Private burial services will be held in Hinsdale Cemetery, Maplehurst, and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired, may be made to the Olean General Hospital Foundation, 2nd Floor Nursing Unit, 515 Main St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 10, 2019