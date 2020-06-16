Victor Brundage
ANGELICA - Victor Brundage, 59, of Angelica, passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He was born Aug. 1, 1960, the son of Stanley Brundage and Clasa LaFever Brundage.

Victor enjoyed camping, music and spending time with family.

He is survived by a brother, Michael Brundage; two sisters, Cindy (Tim) Brundage Greenthal and Pamela Brundage Rice; and many nieces, nepews and cousins.

A memorial service was to be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
