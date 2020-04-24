|
|
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Victor Frank Capozzi, 79, of St. Augustine, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday (April 19, 2020) from sepsis/kidney failure.
He was born in Olean, N.Y., the son of Victor Emmanuel Capozzi and Gertrude Ellen Williams Capozzi. He was the loving husband of Judith Capozzi. They shared 58 years of marriage.
He graduated high school from Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville, N.Y. He went on to further his education, and was awarded his doctorate from Alfred University.
He began his career working nearly 25 years in private industry, developing electronic ceramic capacitors. He was a well-respected manager and mentor to many. He ended his career with an additional 20 years as an aerospace engineer with NASA.
In 1975, he authored a procedural manual entitled "Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Materials and Manufacture," which continues to be used worldwide in the industry.
He was a beloved member of First Baptist Church of Green Cove Springs. He asked Jesus into his heart to save him on Super Bowl Sunday, 1997.
He enjoyed bowling in multiple leagues with his family and friends; playing country music on his guitar; working out; tinkering in his study; spending time enjoying his cars; and playing with his beloved dogs.
He will be remembered as a very kind, loving person who was a friend to everyone and generous beyond measure.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Orsini Capozzi; four children, Camilla (Jim) Houghton of Sarasota, Catherine (Mike) Massey of Saint Augustine, Angela (Juan) Cardona of Saint Augustine and Michael (Lori) Capozzi of Fleming Island; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta Capozzi.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Patricia Frazier.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your local SPCA.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (April 25, 2020) at First Baptist Church of Green Cove Springs, followed by a private internment at Russell Haven of Rest.
Service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/FIRSTBAPTISTCHURCHOFGREENCOVESPRINGS.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 24, 2020