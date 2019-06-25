Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor L. "Pop-Pop" Burrows. View Sign Service Information Kopler-Williams Funeral Home 21 N Genesee St Fillmore , NY 14735 (585)-567-2206 Send Flowers Obituary

FRIENDSHIP - Victor L. "Pop-Pop" Burrows, 77, of Moline, Ill., and a former resident of Friendship, passed away Saturday (June 22, 2019) in his home, at Amber Ridge Assisted Living complex.



He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Friendship, a son of the late Myron A. and Gertrude Irish Burrows. On June 26, 1965, in Obi, he married Sharon Marlene Wolfer, who predeceased him on Jan. 13, 2008. On March 6, 2010, he married Maggie Simoens, who survives.



Victor enjoyed working with people, and his career choices reflected that. He worked for a time as a door-to-door salesman, before working in public relations, at Pensacola Christian College. He was also a barber, providing his customers with quality haircuts and friendly conversation, for 40 years.



After his retirement, Victor volunteered at East Moline Christian School, as a handyman. There, people referred to him as "Mr. Fix-It" because he could repair anything. He also volunteered at Victory Baptist Church, recording services and programs to DVD, to deliver to the church's shut-ins. Victor was a loyal Cubs fan, and in his spare time loved going to auctions, and watching classic television shows.



Surviving in addition to his wife Maggie, are his daughters, Kimberly (Ronald) Patrick of Moline, Ill. and Lisa (John) Ward of Meridianville, Ala.; four grandchildren, Ryan (Sharon) Patrick, Drew (Savannah) Patrick, Jessica (Dustin) Elliott and Justin Ward; two great-grandchildren, Clayton McNutt and Lydia Elliott; two brothers, Harold Burrows and Duane Burrows; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his first wife and parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Mike, Philip, Ralph and Arvis Burrows; and two sisters, Jean Burrows and Jesse Reese Emons.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.



Local arrangements by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.



Memorials if desired, to East Moline Christian School, 900 46th Ave., East Moline, IL 61244.



Online condolences may be made at FRIENDSHIP - Victor L. "Pop-Pop" Burrows, 77, of Moline, Ill., and a former resident of Friendship, passed away Saturday (June 22, 2019) in his home, at Amber Ridge Assisted Living complex.He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Friendship, a son of the late Myron A. and Gertrude Irish Burrows. On June 26, 1965, in Obi, he married Sharon Marlene Wolfer, who predeceased him on Jan. 13, 2008. On March 6, 2010, he married Maggie Simoens, who survives.Victor enjoyed working with people, and his career choices reflected that. He worked for a time as a door-to-door salesman, before working in public relations, at Pensacola Christian College. He was also a barber, providing his customers with quality haircuts and friendly conversation, for 40 years.After his retirement, Victor volunteered at East Moline Christian School, as a handyman. There, people referred to him as "Mr. Fix-It" because he could repair anything. He also volunteered at Victory Baptist Church, recording services and programs to DVD, to deliver to the church's shut-ins. Victor was a loyal Cubs fan, and in his spare time loved going to auctions, and watching classic television shows.Surviving in addition to his wife Maggie, are his daughters, Kimberly (Ronald) Patrick of Moline, Ill. and Lisa (John) Ward of Meridianville, Ala.; four grandchildren, Ryan (Sharon) Patrick, Drew (Savannah) Patrick, Jessica (Dustin) Elliott and Justin Ward; two great-grandchildren, Clayton McNutt and Lydia Elliott; two brothers, Harold Burrows and Duane Burrows; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his first wife and parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Mike, Philip, Ralph and Arvis Burrows; and two sisters, Jean Burrows and Jesse Reese Emons.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.Local arrangements by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.Memorials if desired, to East Moline Christian School, 900 46th Ave., East Moline, IL 61244.Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close