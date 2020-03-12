Home

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
(585) 268-7311

Victor L. Whitney

Victor L. Whitney Obituary
BELMONT- Victor L. Whitney, 86, passed away Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at home in Belmont.

He was born Jan. 16, 1934, the son of the late Victor C. and Gladys Beckwith Whitney.

He is survived by a son; two brothers; his second wife; his stepchildren; and step grandchildren.

He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by his first wife; and a sister.

At Victor's request, there will be no prior visitation or service. A private burial, under the direction of the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Belmont, will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.

Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA serving Allegany County.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
