DUNNELLON, Fla. - Victor Lee Kent, of Dunnellon, formerly of Sherman, N.Y., Cuba, N.Y., and Hinsdale, N.Y., passed on Aug. 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family.
Vic was born April 22, 1932, to Lee and Leora Kent.
Vic graduated from Hinsdale Central School, and from Reppert Auctioneering School.
A top auctioneer in the cattle and auto business for many years, Vic was also known for his great love of horses. He was very active in the Florida and State Line Draft Horse Club of WNY, and drove his Percheron horses in many shows, from New York state to Florida. In addition, Vic and Marilyn enjoyed giving wagon rides at festivals and parades, meeting people from all over.
He is survived by Marilyn, his life-long wife of 68-plus years; sons, Mark (Sandra), Muray (Marianne) and Marlon (Kim); daughters, Jan (Ronald) Neal and Julie (Timothy) Phillips; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Corbett.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Donald; and grandsons, Kyle J. Kent and Nathaniel J. Phillips.
A memorial service celebrating Victor's life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Maplehurst Baptist Church, 1363 Route 446, Maplehurst, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lions Club International, 300 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, IL 60523.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 7, 2019