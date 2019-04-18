ALLEGANY - Sister Victoria Masterpaul, OSF, passed away Monday (April 15, 2019) at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.
|
Sister Vicki is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and lived for 59 years as a devoted member of the Allegany Franciscan Sisters, sharing her life in community and ministry.
A wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday (April 22, 2019) in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (April 23, 2019) in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, followed by burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean, NY.
A full obituary is available at www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2019