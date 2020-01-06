|
ELDRED, Pa. - Vida P. Brennan, 88, of Newell Creek Road, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, following a long illness.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at St. Mary's Catholic, Sartwell.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and a complete obituary will be in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 6, 2020