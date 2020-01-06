Home

Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
Eldred, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic
Sartwell, NY
Vida P. Brennan

Vida P. Brennan Obituary
ELDRED, Pa. - Vida P. Brennan, 88, of Newell Creek Road, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, following a long illness.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at St. Mary's Catholic, Sartwell.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and a complete obituary will be in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
