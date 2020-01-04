|
|
OLEAN - Vincent E. "Vinnie Capp" Cappelletti, of 882 N. Fourth St., passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at Buffalo General Hospital, following an illness.
Vincent was born on April 5, 1935, in Olean, and was a son of John L. and Helen Samaranda Cappelletti Sr.. In July of 1980, he married Verna Hopkins Russo, who predeceased him on Aug. 18, 2013.
Vincent worked as a carpenter for Marra Tile Company and Tommy Bush. He was a remodeling contractor and could fix anything. Vincent enjoyed antiquing (which he was very good at), hunting and fishing in Buffalo. He also enjoyed the "Burger King Coffee Club."
Vincent is survived by two children, Robbin L. (Dale Stuckers) Parker of Allegany and James A. (Sue) Russo of Olean and Florida; six grandchildren, Albie, James, Sean, Nicole, Bobby and Tony; five great-grandchildren, Dillon, Fait, Xavier, Marcus and Noelle; three siblings, Marge D. Compfort of Clearwater, Fla., John L. Cappelletti Jr. of Olean and Mary E. McCready of Manitor Springs, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his loving wife Verna, Vincent was predeceased by his parents; and a son, Robert L. Russo on July 27, 2008.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 107 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 4, 2020