Vincent J. McGavisk Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent J. McGavisk Sr..
Service Information
Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home
73 Main Street
Dansville, NY
14437
(585)-335-2600
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home
73 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
40 Elizabeth St.
Dansville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DANSVILLE - Vincent J. McGavisk Sr., 88, passed away Friday (June 21, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Ciccarelli McGavisk.

Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (June 27, 2019) at Chamberlin – Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday (June 29, 2019) at St. Mary's Church, 40 Elizabeth St., Dansville.

A complete obituary is online at bairdfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.