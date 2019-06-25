DANSVILLE - Vincent J. McGavisk Sr., 88, passed away Friday (June 21, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Ciccarelli McGavisk.
Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (June 27, 2019) at Chamberlin – Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday (June 29, 2019) at St. Mary's Church, 40 Elizabeth St., Dansville.
A complete obituary is online at bairdfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 25, 2019