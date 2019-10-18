Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
Port Allegany, NY
View Map
Vincent U. Bizzaro Obituary
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Vincent U. Bizzaro passed away Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.

Born in Smethport, he was a son of immigrant parents. He married Ruby J. Cummings, in 1950.

Vincent was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Smethport High School.

He was a veteran of WWII, having served with the U.S. Marine Corp., with the 4th Marine Division, in the South Pacific.

Mr. Bizzaro was employed with Pittsburgh Corning Co., as manager of material services. He retired in 1988, after 41 years of service, and receiving the company's high award, senior associate.

Vincent was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church and former president of the Catholic Men's Club Port Allegany. He was a former director of the Community Chest; former president of the local Toastmaster Club; and was active in Boy Scouts. He was a member of Bucktail Post 138; American Legion of Smethport; and served many years on the McKean County Fair Association Board. He was also a member of Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany, and Seneca Trout Unlimited in Port Allegany. He was instrumental in forming the Port Allegany Area Ambulance Service and the Highland Finance Company.

Surviving are a son, Tim E. (Lisa) Bizzaro of Port Allegany; two grandchildren, Michael and Brianna (Matthew) Bizzaro; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; two brothers; and five sisters.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, with Rev. James Campbell, as celebrant. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.

Memorials can be made to Port Area Ambulance; S.W. Smith Library; or a .

Condolences can be made at switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
