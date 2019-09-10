|
OLEAN - Viola Rieckhoff Crisafulli Stevens, 83, of 217 N. Fifth St., passed on to her Heavenly Father, Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019).
Born March 12, 1936, in Frederick County, W.Va., she was the daughter of Daniel and Vera Welsford Rieckhoff. In 1975, in Lewiston, she married Gerald Stevens, who predeceased her Feb. 20, 2012.
Viola enjoyed making jewelry, and crocheting hats and scarves, and as a young woman, she marched as a drummer with the town of Niagara band. She will be remembered lovingly as a woman with a strong personality.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Tim) Hicks, Elizabeth and Laurie Crisafulli, Theresa (Bernie) Ruhl and Valarie Sass; her sons, Vito Crisafulli Jr. and Kenneth Puderbach; her grandchildren, Harliegh, Bradley and Arielle Vaughn, Angelina and Vincent (Jennifer) Carr, Richard (Jamie), Lisa, Theresa (Al), Ian and Shana Carr, Derek (Lisa) Spillman, Sara Clark, Vito Crisafulli III, and Rachel (Tom) Jeckovich; 23 great-grandchildren; her sister, JoAnn (Al) Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Crisafulli; and three sisters, Bertha (Bernie) Heming, Marion (James) Smith and Millie Ortner.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019