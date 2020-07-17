LADY LAKE, Fla. - Viola "Vi" Wells Wood Goodyear, formerly of Edson Street, Eldred, Pa., died at the age of 103 Wednesday (July 15, 2020) in the Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, Lady Lake.
Born July 5, 1917, in Shinglehouse, Pa., she was the daughter of Irvin Eugene and Della Lawton Wells. On Feb. 25, 1938, in Rixford, Pa., she married George M. Wood of Eldred, who predeceased her Sept. 20, 1962. On Sept. 12, 1964, in Eldred, she married George Goodyear of Eldred, who predeceased her Nov. 28, 1995.
Mrs. Goodyear graduated from Shinglehouse High School on June 3, 1936. Following graduation, she became employed as a bookkeeper at the former Walter Smith Furniture Store in Ceres, N.Y. Following her entry into the workforce, she served in various administrative roles with the former Wood & King fuel and service centers, Bolivar, N.Y. and Allentown, N.Y.; the former Lunn Lumber Co., Wellsville, N.Y.; the former Wellsville Travel Service, Wellsville; the Allentown Post Office, Allentown; the former Canoe Place Inn, Port Allegany, Pa.; and, the former Olean Travel Service, Olean, N.Y.
She was active in the community down through the years, including membership in the United Methodist Church, Allentown; the Masonic Lodge Order of the Eastern Star; Lady's Auxiliaries for local churches and fire companies; numerous school related activities during her children's youth years; and she was an avid bridge card player who participated and often hosted local community card clubs.
Mrs. Goodyear was a wonderful homemaker who traditionally hosted holiday activities with her husbands - the Wood/Goodyear households became well known as very welcoming, warm and friendly homesteads where their entire families and family friends would congregate and socialize.
She was also affectionately known for her "one liner's," favoring her sister Marie's favorite "I'm not old, I've just been here a long time." Notable others were "thank you for being you" and "you look nice to me."
At Lady Lake Specialty Care, the administrative staff, nurse's aides, nurses, social services personnel, cafeteria staff and activities organizers all loved Mrs. Goodyear. They were devastated with her loss. Vi unconditionally loved living at the Lady Lake Specialty Care Center and she loved all the employees and volunteers. It was an incredible place for her peaceful transfer to Heaven. It was her final homestead following a 103-year lifespan that included WWI; the Great Depression; WWII; the Korean War; the assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.; the Vietnam War; 9/11; and multiple other world and regional conflicts, not to mention two pandemics dating back through 18 U.S. Presidents, beginning with Woodrow Wilson.
She is survived by her son Jack (Raye) Wood of The Villages; a stepdaughter, Teresa Stock of Rockledge, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Betty Connolly of Richmond, Va.; and a stepson, George (Suzy) Goodyear of Coudersport, Pa. Vi was known as "Gram" to her grandchildren, Andy (Quillan Toler) Wood, Jonathan Wood, Marcy (Jeff) Wood Jolton, George (Janet Hargrove) Wood, Jason (Laura) Wood, Michael (Tricia) Goodyear, Debbie Goodyear, Sean (Pam) Connolly, Teri Connolly (Daryl) Vanluvance, Kelli (Dave Houser) Stock and Jennifer Stock.
She was the "matriarch" of her generation - very loved, respected and looked to by her extensive list of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, nephews, grandnephews and great-grandnephews. Mrs. Goodyear held a special place in her heart for two especially close nieces, Nancy (Dan) Shalkowski of Port Allegany, Pa. and Joanne (Ron Ritz) Brookville, Fla.
She was pre-deceased in death by a son, Dr. Carlton (Debbie Hinkle Wood Lewis); two sons-in-law, Fred Stock and Jon Connolly; three sisters, Evelyn Hoit, Marie Brown and Esther Nobles; and four brothers, Stillman Wells, Russel Wells, Chuck Wells and William Arnold Wells, who passed at the age of four.
There will be no public viewing due to our current social distancing protocols. The Wood, Wells and Goodyear families will offer a "Celebration of Life" for Mrs. Goodyear at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at a future date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of "Vi Goodyear" to St. Raphael's Church, 14 First St., Eldred, PA 16731; Lakeview Senior Living, 15 W. Willow St., Smethport, PA 16749; or Lady Lake Specialty Care, 630 Griffin Ave., Lady Lake, FL 32159.
For Mrs. Goodyear's friends and family, her obituary and online condolences can be viewed on Beyer's Funeral Home and Crematory website, www.beyersfuneralhome.com.