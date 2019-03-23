Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Mea (Helms) Derby. View Sign

EAST RANDOLPH - Violet Mae Helms Derby, 97, of Main Street, East Randolph, passed away Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Heritage Green Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center in the Town of Ellery, after a brief illness.



Mrs. Derby was born Jan. 14, 1922, in the Village of Randolph, the daughter of the late Christopher Botsford Helms and Muriel Genevieve Burroughs Helms.



Violet was a 1939 graduate of Randolph Central School.



She retired in 2002 as the Cattaraugus County deputy treasurer, where she was a senior account clerk. Earlier on in her marriage, in addition to being a homemaker, she had worked for 14 years for the former Jamestown Royal Upholstery and Furniture, where she was the office manager.



Mrs. Derby was an active member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Randolph, where she served on the Vestry. She was also the former chair of the Women's Association, Altar Guild and taught Sunday School for over 50 years.



Her memberships included three terms as deputy mayor for the Village of East Randolph; treasurer of the Randolph Community Cupboard; Randolph American Legion Auxiliary Unit 181; past matron of the Order of Eastern Star Randolph Fidelity Chapter 239; past deputy president of the Rebekah Lodge 353 in Little Valley; and past president of the Southern Tier Matinee Association.



She additionally loved her family dearly and she and her late husband Willard were well known for their breeding of race horses, as well as being avid bowlers.



She is survived by three children, Marcia (Ronald) Pritchard and Ralph (Joyce) Derby, both of East Randolph, and Mary Carpenter of Jamestown; her long time caregiver and former son-in-law, Donald "Jamie" Carpenter, with whom she shared her home; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also had many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she adored.



Vi was preceded in death by her parents, Christopher and Muriel Helms; husband, Willard E. Derby, whom she married May 6, 1943, and who preceded her in death June 13, 1995; a son, John E. Derby in 2005; a sister, Geraldine Langworthy; and three brothers, Vincent, Robert and Roger Helms.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (March 25, 2019) in the Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 26, 2019) in Grace Episcopal Church, corner of Center and Washington streets in Randolph. The Rev. Thomas Broad, rector of the church, will officiate. Burial will be in East Randolph Cemetery.



Memorials, if desired, may be sent to the Grace Episcopal Church in Randolph or to the Randolph Community Cupboard.



